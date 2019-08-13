Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brandywine Realty Trust 15 4.66 N/A 0.50 29.50 Colony Capital Inc. 5 0.91 N/A -1.38 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brandywine Realty Trust and Colony Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brandywine Realty Trust 0.00% 7.6% 3.4% Colony Capital Inc. 0.00% -11.4% -2.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.92 beta indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Colony Capital Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brandywine Realty Trust 1 1 1 2.33 Colony Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 18.66% for Brandywine Realty Trust with consensus target price of $17.17.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brandywine Realty Trust and Colony Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brandywine Realty Trust -0.14% 2.36% -3.66% -3.02% -8.27% 14.61% Colony Capital Inc. 8.45% 12.77% 10.57% -2.92% -6.46% 20.73%

For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has weaker performance than Colony Capital Inc.

Summary

Brandywine Realty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Colony Capital Inc.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.