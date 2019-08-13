Reviewing Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)’s and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s results

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) compete against each other in the REIT – Diversified sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|15
|4.66
|N/A
|0.50
|29.50
|Colony Capital Inc.
|5
|0.91
|N/A
|-1.38
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Brandywine Realty Trust and Colony Capital Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) and Colony Capital Inc. (NYSE:CLNY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|0.00%
|7.6%
|3.4%
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0.00%
|-11.4%
|-2.9%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.92 beta indicates that Brandywine Realty Trust is 8.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Colony Capital Inc. has a 1.33 beta which is 33.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brandywine Realty Trust and Colony Capital Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|1
|1
|1
|2.33
|Colony Capital Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 18.66% for Brandywine Realty Trust with consensus target price of $17.17.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Brandywine Realty Trust and Colony Capital Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 83.4%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Colony Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Brandywine Realty Trust
|-0.14%
|2.36%
|-3.66%
|-3.02%
|-8.27%
|14.61%
|Colony Capital Inc.
|8.45%
|12.77%
|10.57%
|-2.92%
|-6.46%
|20.73%
For the past year Brandywine Realty Trust has weaker performance than Colony Capital Inc.
Summary
Brandywine Realty Trust beats on 7 of the 8 factors Colony Capital Inc.
Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It provides leasing, property management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and other tenant-related services for a portfolio of office, residential, retail and mixed-use properties. Brandywine Realty Trust was founded in 1994 and is based in Radnor, Pennsylvania.
Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies. Colony Capital has significant holdings in: (a) the healthcare, industrial and hospitality property sectors; (b) Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (NYSE: CLNC) and NorthStar Realty Europe Corp. (NYSE: NRE), which are both externally managed by subsidiaries of Colony Capital; and (c) various other equity and debt investments. Colony Capital is headquartered in Los Angeles with over 400 employees in offices located across 19 cities in ten countries.
