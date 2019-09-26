Reviewing Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)’s and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA)’s results

Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) have been rivals in the Medical Laboratories & Research for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.32 N/A -0.88 0.00 Heska Corporation 77 4.55 N/A 0.55 145.71

Demonstrates Brainsway Ltd. and Heska Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brainsway Ltd. and Heska Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3%

Analyst Recommendations

Brainsway Ltd. and Heska Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Heska Corporation 0 1 1 2.50

Brainsway Ltd. has an average price target of $16, and a 68.42% upside potential. On the other hand, Heska Corporation’s potential downside is -0.18% and its average price target is $71.5. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Brainsway Ltd. is looking more favorable than Heska Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Brainsway Ltd. and Heska Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.5%. Competitively, Heska Corporation has 3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87% Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92%

For the past year Heska Corporation has weaker performance than Brainsway Ltd.

Summary

Heska Corporation beats Brainsway Ltd. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.