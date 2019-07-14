Reviewing Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)’s and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)’s results

We are contrasting Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and DexCom Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 6.54 N/A -0.39 0.00 DexCom Inc. 134 12.04 N/A -1.47 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brainsway Ltd. and DexCom Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% DexCom Inc. 0.00% -21.9% -8.6%

Analyst Ratings

Brainsway Ltd. and DexCom Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 DexCom Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Brainsway Ltd. has a 54.59% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. On the other hand, DexCom Inc.’s potential upside is 5.25% and its consensus target price is $157. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brainsway Ltd. seems more appealing than DexCom Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brainsway Ltd. and DexCom Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 98.4%. Comparatively, 1.1% are DexCom Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -0.59% 0% 0% 0% 0% -2.61% DexCom Inc. 2.76% 2.12% -18.49% -18.71% 38.15% 1.41%

For the past year Brainsway Ltd. had bearish trend while DexCom Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Brainsway Ltd. beats DexCom Inc.

DexCom, Inc., a medical device company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers in the hospital for the treatment of patients with and without diabetes. Its products include DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; DexCom G4 PLATINUM with Share, a remote monitoring system; and DexCom G5 Mobile, a CGM system that directly communicates to a patientÂ’s mobile and its data can be integrated with DexCom CLARITY, which is a next generation cloud-based reporting software for personalized, easy-to-understand analysis of trends to improve diabetes management. The company also offers sensor augmented insulin pumps. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Verily Life Sciences LLC to develop a series of next-generation CGM products. The company markets its products directly to endocrinologists, physicians, and diabetes educators. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.