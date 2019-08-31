Reviewing Brainsway Ltd. (BWAY)’s and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO)’s results

We are contrasting Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) and DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainsway Ltd. 10 5.60 N/A -0.88 0.00 DarioHealth Corp. 1 2.11 N/A -0.78 0.00

Demonstrates Brainsway Ltd. and DarioHealth Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brainsway Ltd. and DarioHealth Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainsway Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% DarioHealth Corp. 0.00% -303.5% -173.1%

Analyst Recommendations

Brainsway Ltd. and DarioHealth Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainsway Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 DarioHealth Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Brainsway Ltd. has a 58.89% upside potential and a consensus target price of $16. DarioHealth Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $1.5 average target price and a 275.00% potential upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that DarioHealth Corp. seems more appealing than Brainsway Ltd.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brainsway Ltd. and DarioHealth Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 16.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.4% of DarioHealth Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainsway Ltd. -2.61% -6.28% -10.14% 0% 0% -10.87% DarioHealth Corp. 35.65% 28.42% -30.21% -13.61% -50.41% -21.39%

For the past year Brainsway Ltd. was less bearish than DarioHealth Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Brainsway Ltd. beats DarioHealth Corp.

DarioHealth Corp., a digital health company, develops and commercializes patented and proprietary technologies providing consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smart phones and other mobile devices. Its flagship product is Dario, a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-feature software application combined with Dario Smart Meter, a pocket-sized, blood glucose monitoring device. The company is also pursuing patent applications in various jurisdictions covering the specific processes related to blood glucose level measurement, as well as various general methods of rapid tests of body fluids using mobile devices and cloud-based services. The company was formerly known as LabStyle Innovations Corp. and changed its name to DarioHealth Corp. in July 2016. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Caesarea, Israel.