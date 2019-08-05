Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s results

This is a contrast between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 2 18.69 N/A -0.89 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% VBI Vaccines Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and VBI Vaccines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 VBI Vaccines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 148.62%. VBI Vaccines Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $5 consensus target price and a 638.77% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that VBI Vaccines Inc. seems more appealing than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 55.58% of VBI Vaccines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 12% of VBI Vaccines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% VBI Vaccines Inc. -7.83% -30.3% -61.68% -55.37% -66.43% -54.26%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while VBI Vaccines Inc. has -54.26% weaker performance.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

VBI Vaccines Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines to address unmet needs in infectious disease and immuno-oncology in Israel and internationally. It is developing eVLP, a vaccine platform for the design of enveloped virus-like particle vaccines; and Lipid Particle Vaccine technology, a vaccine formulation technology that enables the thermostabilization of vaccines through a proprietary formulation and freeze-drying process. The company also offers Sci-B-Vac, a third-generation hepatitis B vaccine for adults, children, and newborn infants. In addition, it is developing CMV vaccine program, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the prevention of human cytomegalovirus infection; and for glioblastoma multiforme, which is in preclinical testing stage. The company was formerly known as SciVac Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to VBI Vaccines Inc. in May 2016. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. VBI Vaccines Inc. is a subsidiary of FDS Pharma ASS.