Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 2 0.00 N/A -20.30 0.00

Demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0.00% -161.4% -141.9%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. has beta of 1.47 which is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s Current Ratio is 9.5 and its Quick Ratio is 9.5. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 154.24%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 8% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.77% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. -5.95% -63.75% -74.38% -73.49% -95.56% -75.78%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. engages in developing pharmaceutical and biological products to address public health challenges. Its lead product candidate, TNX-102 SL or Tonmya, designed as a bedtime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), which is in Phase 3 study in the military-related PTSD population. The company is also developing TNX-601 (tianeptine oxalate), a clinical candidate at pre-IND (investigational new drug) application stage, designed as a daytime treatment for posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and TNX-801, a live synthetic version of horsepox virus, at the pre-IND application stage. Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is based in New York, New York.