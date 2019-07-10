Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)’s results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Sage Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 156 105.71 N/A -9.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -43.5% -40.6%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Sage Therapeutics Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Sage Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sage Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 9 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 111.76% upside potential and an average price target of $9. Competitively Sage Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $212.67, with potential upside of 13.40%. The information presented earlier suggests that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Sage Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 98.75% of Sage Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.3% of Sage Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Sage Therapeutics Inc. -1.94% -0.36% 5.98% 27.58% -2.09% 74.39%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Sage Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Sage Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate includes SAGE-547, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that is in Phase III clinical development as an adjunctive therapy for the treatment of super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE), as well as for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD). The companyÂ’s product pipeline includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of PPD, major depressive disorders, essential tremor, and ParkinsonÂ’s diseases; and SAGE-689 a novel positive allosteric modulator of GABAA receptors that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of status epilepticus. In addition, its product pipeline that are in preclinical stage comprises SAGE-105, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of orphon epilepsies; SAGE-324, a novel neuroactive steroid for the treatment of GABA hypofunction; and SAGE-718, a novel oxysterol-based positive allosteric modulator of NMDA receptors for the treatment of cerebrosterol deficit disorders, anti-NMDA receptor encephalitis, and NMDA hypofunction. The company was formerly known as Sterogen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Sage Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2011. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.