Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 85 93.88 N/A -2.86 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.2 and 5.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 125.56%. Meanwhile, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $185, while its potential upside is 112.23%. Based on the data shown earlier, Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.9% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 67.8% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 7.76% 11.72% 7.4% 40.68% 192.85% 64.96%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.