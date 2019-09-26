Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s results

This is a contrast between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) based on their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 11 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.19 beta means Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 19.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has beta of 0.09 which is 91.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. Its rival ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.1 and 10.1 respectively. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 68.5% respectively. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 20% are ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has -44.36% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors ProQR Therapeutics N.V. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.