Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)’s results

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Novavax Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Novavax Inc. 7 8.07 N/A -9.39 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Novavax Inc. 0.00% 136.3% -75.2%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, Novavax Inc.’s 118.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.18 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Novavax Inc. is 3.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.9. Novavax Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Novavax Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Competitively the average target price of Novavax Inc. is $4.19, which is potential -41.40% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Novavax Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 30.7% respectively. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Novavax Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Novavax Inc. -6.91% -24.12% -58.12% -90.55% -81.74% -88.29%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Novavax Inc. had bearish trend.

Novavax Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates. Novavax, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.