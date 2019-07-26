Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 36.42 N/A -1.22 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Moderna Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Moderna Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Moderna Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The average target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 123.88%. Competitively Moderna Inc. has an average target price of $40, with potential upside of 196.08%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Moderna Inc. seems more appealing than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.9% and 41.1%. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Moderna Inc. has 6.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Moderna Inc. -1.78% -10.53% 24.77% 0% 0% 51.41%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Moderna Inc.

Summary

Moderna Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

