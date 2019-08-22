Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s results

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company (NASDAQ:LJPC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 8 15.76 N/A -6.84 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0.00% -337.5% -80.1%

Volatility & Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.19 beta, while its volatility is 19.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand, has 2.2 beta which makes it 120.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company are 8.7 and 8.5 respectively. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company 0 0 3 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 144.57% at a $9 average target price. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company on the other hand boasts of a $25.33 average target price and a 145.68% potential upside. The data provided earlier shows that La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company appears more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 88.8%. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company has 5.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company -2.34% -12.92% 4.5% 47.7% -73.73% -11.35%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company had bearish trend.

Summary

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company beats on 5 of the 8 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. It engages in developing LJPC-501, a formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension; and LJPC-401, a formulation of synthetic human hepcidin for the treatment of conditions characterized by iron overload, such as hereditary hemochromatosis, beta thalassemia, sickle cell disease, and myelodysplastic syndrome. The company is also developing LJPC-30S, which is the gentamicin derivative program for the potential treatment of serious bacterial infections and rare genetic disorders, such as cystic fibrosis and Duchenne muscular dystrophy. La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.