Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s results

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Karuna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.27 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Karuna Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 39.3 while its Quick Ratio is 39.3. Karuna Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Karuna Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Karuna Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 123.88% and an $9 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.3% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 33.1% of Karuna Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Karuna Therapeutics Inc. -9.21% -12.71% 0% 0% 0% -8.44%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Karuna Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Karuna Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.