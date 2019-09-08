Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s results

Both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.19 and it happens to be 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 0.61 which is 39.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, with potential upside of 122.77%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 55.8%. About 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.