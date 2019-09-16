Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 84 8.50 N/A -0.50 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -2%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.8 while its Quick Ratio is 2.8. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s average price target is $119, while its potential upside is 63.80%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.6% are BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. -2.19% -5.74% -5.77% -18.2% -20.19% -6.85%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes pharmaceuticals for serious diseases and medical conditions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; and Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of MPS IV A, a lysosomal storage disorder. The company also conducts clinical trials on several investigational product candidates for the treatment of various diseases, including Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis, a form of Batten disease; pegvaliase, an enzyme substitution therapy for the treatment of PKU; vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia; BMN 270, an AAV VIII vector and Factor VIII gene therapy drug development candidate, for the treatment of hemophilia A; and BMN 250, a novel fusion of alpha-N-acetyglucosaminidase for the treatment of Sanfilippo B syndrome, or mucopolysaccharidosis type IIIB. The company serves specialty pharmacies and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies; and distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Genzyme Corporation. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.