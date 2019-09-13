Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 29.15 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -223.3% -71.7%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 19.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s beta is 2.02 which is 102.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1.8 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Competitively BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $14, with potential upside of 360.53%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 98.7% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.6% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. -5.37% -14.56% -56.46% -63.61% -44.97% -60.72%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, designs, optimizes, and develops small molecule drugs that block key enzymes involved in the pathogenesis of diseases. The company markets peramivir, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, which is approved for uncomplicated seasonal and acute influenza in the United States and Canada under the name RAPIVAB, in Japan and Taiwan as RAPIACTA, and in Korea as PERAMIFLU. It also has various ongoing development programs, including BCX7353 and second generation oral inhibitors of plasma kallikrein for hereditary angioedema; and galidesivir, a broad spectrum viral RNA polymerase inhibitor that is indicated to treat filoviruses, as well as forodesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for use in oncology. It has collaborative relationships with Mundipharma International Holdings Limited for the development and commercialization of forodesine; Shionogi & Co., Ltd. and Green Cross Corporation for the development and commercialization of peramivir in Japan, Taiwan, and South Korea; Seqirus UK Limited for the development and commercialization of RAPIVAB worldwide, except Japan, Taiwan, Korea, and Israel; and the University of Alabama at Birmingham for the development of influenza neuraminidase and complement inhibitors. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.