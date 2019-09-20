Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL)’s results

This is a contrast between Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Autolus Therapeutics plc 19 524.68 N/A -1.40 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Autolus Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Autolus Therapeutics plc has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 11.4% and 45.07%. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.52% of Autolus Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Autolus Therapeutics plc 17.44% -6.66% -44.05% -41.72% -34.88% -53.05%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Autolus Therapeutics plc has -53.05% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Autolus Therapeutics plc beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies. It has a pipeline of product candidates in development for the treatment of haematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.