Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS)’s results

Since Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 4 0.00 N/A -21.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 0.00% 0% -111.7%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.19 beta indicates that its volatility is 19.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s -0.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has 1.3 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 15.1% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. shares. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 16.57% of Auris Medical Holding Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Auris Medical Holding Ltd. 7.66% 8.86% -33.71% -65.68% -43.59% -67.65%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 12.96% stronger performance while Auris Medical Holding Ltd. has -67.65% weaker performance.

Summary

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss. The company is also developing AM-125 for the treatment of vestibular disorders; and other pre-clinical stage products comprising AM-102 and AM-123. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Xigen S.A. to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pharmaceutical products, as well as drug delivery devices and formulations for local administration of therapeutic substances to the inner ear for the treatment of ear disorders. The company was formerly known as Auris Medical AG and changed its name to Auris Medical Holding AG in April 2014. Auris Medical Holding AG was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.