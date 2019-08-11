Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s results

Since Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Atreca Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.64 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Atreca Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Atreca Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Atreca Inc. has 22 and 22 for Current and Quick Ratio. Atreca Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Atreca Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a 154.24% upside potential and an average price target of $9.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Atreca Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.4% and 67% respectively. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.4% of Atreca Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Atreca Inc. -18.54% -26.88% 0% 0% 0% -29.92%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Atreca Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Atreca Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.