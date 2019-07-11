Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)’s results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 18 22.99 N/A -4.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -42.8% -31.8%

Volatility and Risk

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.27 and it happens to be 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.54 beta.

Liquidity

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.7. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$9 is Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 111.76%. Competitively Assembly Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $42, with potential upside of 209.28%. Based on the results shown earlier, Assembly Biosciences Inc. is looking more favorable than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 11.9% and 86.6% respectively. 1.4% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -0.75% 7.98% -33.67% -31.79% -62.1% -29.44%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. has 11.83% stronger performance while Assembly Biosciences Inc. has -29.44% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.