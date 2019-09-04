Reviewing Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)’s and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)’s results

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 53 3.18 N/A 12.15 5.16

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -236.6% -115.3% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 84.7% 76.3%

Risk and Volatility

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.19 beta. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 1.42 beta is the reason why it is 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 138.73% at a $9 average price target. Competitively Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $77, with potential upside of 50.21%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 11.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.3% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 0.6% are Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.75% -0.25% 2.82% 8.97% -2.43% 12.96% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. -1.03% 5.03% 41.87% 39.44% 63.57% 60.92%

For the past year Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.