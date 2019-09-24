Reviewing Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR)’s and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB)’s results

Both Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 11 0.72 N/A -0.42 0.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 25 0.62 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -0.7% Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Sotherly Hotels Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 35.28%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 77.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares and 23.87% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.67% -4.5% -31.27% -15.94% -19.01% 2.13% Sotherly Hotels Inc. -1.75% -0.71% 1.04% 1.41% -0.79% 1.98%

For the past year Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. was more bullish than Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Summary

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).