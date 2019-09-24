Reviewing Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR)’s and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB)’s results

Both Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) and Sotherly Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:SOHOB) compete on a level playing field in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|11
|0.72
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|25
|0.62
|N/A
|-0.53
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-0.7%
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and Sotherly Hotels Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. is $13, with potential upside of 35.28%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 77.1% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares and 23.87% of Sotherly Hotels Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.3% of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-2.67%
|-4.5%
|-31.27%
|-15.94%
|-19.01%
|2.13%
|Sotherly Hotels Inc.
|-1.75%
|-0.71%
|1.04%
|1.41%
|-0.79%
|1.98%
For the past year Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. was more bullish than Sotherly Hotels Inc.
Summary
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Sotherly Hotels Inc.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
