Reviewing Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR)’s and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|11
|0.72
|N/A
|-0.42
|0.00
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|31
|9.20
|N/A
|0.96
|31.23
Demonstrates Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0.00%
|-3.1%
|-0.7%
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|0.00%
|4.2%
|0.6%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 34.85%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 81.83% respectively. 2.3% are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
|-2.67%
|-4.5%
|-31.27%
|-15.94%
|-19.01%
|2.13%
|MGM Growth Properties LLC
|3.14%
|-2.61%
|-7.67%
|-2.29%
|-1.22%
|13.06%
For the past year Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. was less bullish than MGM Growth Properties LLC.
Summary
MGM Growth Properties LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.
Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).
