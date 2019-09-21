Reviewing Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR)’s and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:BHR) and MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) as far as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 11 0.72 N/A -0.42 0.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 31 9.20 N/A 0.96 31.23

Demonstrates Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0.00% -3.1% -0.7% MGM Growth Properties LLC 0.00% 4.2% 0.6%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 MGM Growth Properties LLC 0 0 0 0.00

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s consensus target price is $13, while its potential upside is 34.85%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. and MGM Growth Properties LLC are owned by institutional investors at 77.1% and 81.83% respectively. 2.3% are Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of MGM Growth Properties LLC’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. -2.67% -4.5% -31.27% -15.94% -19.01% 2.13% MGM Growth Properties LLC 3.14% -2.61% -7.67% -2.29% -1.22% 13.06%

For the past year Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. was less bullish than MGM Growth Properties LLC.

Summary

MGM Growth Properties LLC beats on 7 of the 8 factors Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).