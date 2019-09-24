Reviewing Brady Corporation (BRC)’s and CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Brady Corporation (NYSE:BRC) and CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYRN). The two are both Security Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brady Corporation 49 2.42 N/A 2.43 21.29 CYREN Ltd. 2 2.42 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brady Corporation and CYREN Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brady Corporation 0.00% 16.3% 11.9% CYREN Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Brady Corporation’s 0.89 beta indicates that its volatility is 11.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. CYREN Ltd.’s 69.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.31 beta.

Liquidity

Brady Corporation has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.4. Competitively, CYREN Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.4 Quick Ratio. Brady Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than CYREN Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Brady Corporation and CYREN Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brady Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 CYREN Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Brady Corporation’s downside potential is -7.44% at a $49 consensus price target. On the other hand, CYREN Ltd.’s potential upside is 75.95% and its consensus price target is $3. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that CYREN Ltd. seems more appealing than Brady Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Brady Corporation and CYREN Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 70.8%. About 1.7% of Brady Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 1.3% of CYREN Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brady Corporation 2.25% 5.08% 7.35% 17.17% 38.87% 19.03% CYREN Ltd. -0.62% -10.61% -24.53% -39.62% -45.76% -46.67%

For the past year Brady Corporation has 19.03% stronger performance while CYREN Ltd. has -46.67% weaker performance.

Summary

Brady Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors CYREN Ltd.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials and printing systems for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training. Its products also comprise name tags, badges, lanyards, and access control software for people identification; wristbands and labels for tracking and enhancing the safety of patients in hospitals; and custom wristbands for use in the leisure and entertainment industry, such as theme parks, concerts, and festivals. This segment serves customers in various industries, such as industrial and electronic manufacturing, healthcare, chemical, oil, gas, automotive, aerospace, defense, mass transit, electrical contractors, telecommunications, and others through distributors, direct sales, catalog marketing, and digital channels. The WPS segment provides workplace safety and compliance products, such as safety and compliance signs, tags, labels, informational and architectural signage products, asset tracking labels, first aid products, industrial warehouse and office equipment, and labor law compliance posters for various industries, including process, government, education, construction, and utilities, as well as manufacturers through catalog and digital channels. It also offers stock and custom identification products, as well as sells related resale products. Brady Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

CYREN Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides information security solutions for protecting Web, email, and mobile transactions in the United States, Germany, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company offers CYREN WebSecurity, a solution for cloud-based protection of its customerÂ’s devices against Web-borne threats; CYREN EmailSecurity that frees inboxes of spam, malware, and phishing threats without blocking important business messages; and Cyber Intelligence Suite, which delivers protection from malicious IPÂ’s, phishing attacks, and malware outbreaks. It also provides CYREN Inbound AntiSpam that allows real-time blocking of spam and phishing in various languages or formats; CYREN Outbound AntiSpam to neutralize spam originating from within a customerÂ’s infrastructure; CYREN Embedded Antimalware, which provides protection against new and zero-hour threats; and Embedded URL Filtering Solutions to combat Web threats with a URL categorization service. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) and service provider customers. It offers its solutions to OEM and service provider distribution partners, including network and security vendors offering content security gateways, unified threat management solutions, network appliances, and antivirus solutions, as well as service providers, such as software-as-a-service vendors, Web hosting providers, and Internet service providers. The company was formerly known as Commtouch Software Ltd. and changed its name to CYREN Ltd. in January 2014. CYREN Ltd. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.