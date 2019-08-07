Reviewing BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (BPT)’s and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)’s results

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust (NYSE:BPT) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 20 1.67 N/A 5.07 1.94 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 58 0.28 N/A 5.22 10.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Marathon Petroleum Corporation. Marathon Petroleum Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is presently more affordable than Marathon Petroleum Corporation, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0.00% 0% 0% Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0.00% 11% 3.7%

Risk & Volatility

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust is 124.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its -0.24 beta. Marathon Petroleum Corporation on the other hand, has 1.68 beta which makes it 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Marathon Petroleum Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Marathon Petroleum Corporation 0 1 5 2.83

Competitively the consensus price target of Marathon Petroleum Corporation is $75.83, which is potential 52.91% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust and Marathon Petroleum Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 4.5% and 80.1% respectively. 1% are BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust -16.51% -36.13% -50.15% -59.33% -64.46% -54.67% Marathon Petroleum Corporation -2.13% 2.3% -5.94% -13.68% -30.81% -4.44%

For the past year BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust’s stock price has bigger decline than Marathon Petroleum Corporation.

Summary

Marathon Petroleum Corporation beats on 11 of the 11 factors BP Prudhoe Bay Royalty Trust.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway, and Midstream. It refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its six refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale. Its refined products include gasoline, distillates, propane, feed stocks and special products, heavy fuel oil, and asphalt. It also sells transportation fuels and convenience products in the retail market through Speedway convenience stores; gathers, processes, and transports natural gas; gathers, transports, fractionates, stores, and markets natural gas liquids (NGLs); and transports and stores crude oil and refined products. It markets its refined products to resellers, consumers, independent retailers, wholesale customers, its Marathon brand jobbers and Speedway brand convenience stores, airlines, transportation companies, and utilities. It also exports its refined products. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated 18 asphalt terminals and 61 light products terminals; 2,744 convenience stores in 21 states; 289 transport trucks and 296 trailers; 1,999 leased and 19 owned railcars; and owned/leased and operated 1,613 miles of common carrier crude oil and 2,360 miles of common carrier products pipelines, as well as had 5,617 retail outlets in 20 states and the District of Columbia, and interests in 2,194 miles of crude oil and 1,917 miles of products pipelines. It also owns and operates 228 miles of private products pipelines; has ownership interests in 739 miles of common carrier crude oil pipeline and 1,741 miles of products pipelines; and distributes refined products through approximately 130 light products and 2 asphalt third-party terminals. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Findlay, Ohio.