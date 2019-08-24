Reviewing BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s and Its Rivals results

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) is a company in the Independent Oil & Gas industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

BP Midstream Partners LP has 88.3% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 54.71% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.95% of all Independent Oil & Gas companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has BP Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.70% 21.70% Industry Average 17.57% 24.42% 25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing BP Midstream Partners LP and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP N/A 15 12.02 Industry Average 347.76M 1.98B 15.47

BP Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for BP Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.27 2.03 2.96 2.68

As a group, Independent Oil & Gas companies have a potential upside of 87.22%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of BP Midstream Partners LP and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Industry Average 3.67% 6.31% 7.73% 16.66% 45.55% 25.63%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

BP Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 13.5 and a Quick Ratio of 13.5. Competitively, BP Midstream Partners LP’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.06 and has 2.10 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BP Midstream Partners LP’s rivals.

Dividends

BP Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors BP Midstream Partners LP’s rivals beat BP Midstream Partners LP.