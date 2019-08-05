Reviewing BP Midstream Partners LP (BPMP)’s and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas companies, BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) and Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BP Midstream Partners LP 15 13.06 N/A 1.33 12.02 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 27 0.00 N/A 1.84 13.73

Demonstrates BP Midstream Partners LP and Canadian Natural Resources Limited earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than BP Midstream Partners LP. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. BP Midstream Partners LP’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BP Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 85.7% 21.7% Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0.00% 9.1% 4.1%

Liquidity

BP Midstream Partners LP’s Current Ratio is 13.5 while its Quick Ratio is 13.5. On the competitive side is, Canadian Natural Resources Limited which has a 0.8 Current Ratio and a 0.6 Quick Ratio. BP Midstream Partners LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Canadian Natural Resources Limited.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for BP Midstream Partners LP and Canadian Natural Resources Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score BP Midstream Partners LP 1 0 1 2.50 Canadian Natural Resources Limited 0 0 1 3.00

BP Midstream Partners LP’s upside potential currently stands at 13.56% and an $17 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s consensus price target is $45, while its potential upside is 94.47%. The results provided earlier shows that Canadian Natural Resources Limited appears more favorable than BP Midstream Partners LP, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 88.3% of BP Midstream Partners LP shares are held by institutional investors while 66.6% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of BP Midstream Partners LP’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.3% of Canadian Natural Resources Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) BP Midstream Partners LP -0.19% 5.46% 12.66% -2.02% -23.17% 3.09% Canadian Natural Resources Limited -1.98% -6.27% -12.65% -6.96% -30.68% 4.77%

For the past year BP Midstream Partners LP has weaker performance than Canadian Natural Resources Limited

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources Limited beats on 9 of the 12 factors BP Midstream Partners LP.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2016, the company's gross proved crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 4,866 million barrels; gross proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, SCO, and NGLs reserves totaled 7,667 million barrels; proved natural gas reserves totaled 6,617 billion cubic feet; and gross proved plus probable natural gas reserves totaled 9,076 billion cubic feet. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Gabon, and South Africa in Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.