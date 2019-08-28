Reviewing Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD)’s and Its Competitors results

As Resorts & Casinos company, Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boyd Gaming Corporation has 68.1% of its shares held by institutional investors and an average of 59.09% institutional ownership for its competitors. 2% of Boyd Gaming Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.64% of all Resorts & Casinos companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Boyd Gaming Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boyd Gaming Corporation 0.00% 10.40% 2.10% Industry Average 4.68% 16.76% 4.66%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Boyd Gaming Corporation and its rivals’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boyd Gaming Corporation N/A 27 25.57 Industry Average 223.54M 4.77B 37.63

Boyd Gaming Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Boyd Gaming Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boyd Gaming Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 2.70 2.64 2.61

Boyd Gaming Corporation presently has an average target price of $35, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. The potential upside of the rivals is 41.79%. With higher possible upside potential for Boyd Gaming Corporation’s rivals, analysts think Boyd Gaming Corporation is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boyd Gaming Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boyd Gaming Corporation -1.16% -1.96% -4.71% -0.64% -26.25% 27.48% Industry Average 1.85% 3.77% 13.08% 16.43% 8.86% 25.27%

For the past year Boyd Gaming Corporation was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Boyd Gaming Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s rivals Current Ratio is 0.87 and has 0.83 Quick Ratio. Boyd Gaming Corporation’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boyd Gaming Corporation.

Volatility & Risk

Boyd Gaming Corporation has a beta of 2.1 and its 110.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Boyd Gaming Corporation’s competitors are 39.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.39 beta.

Dividends

Boyd Gaming Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boyd Gaming Corporation’s peers beat Boyd Gaming Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The company owns and operates 24 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It also owns and operates a travel agency and a captive insurance company that underwrites travel-related insurance in Hawaii. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 1,314,557 square feet of casino space, 31,006 slot machines, 656 table games, and 9,513 hotel rooms. Boyd Gaming Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.