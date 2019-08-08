Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA)’s results

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. (NYSE:IPOA) compete against each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boxwood Merger Corp. and Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. has 0.7 and 0.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 63.3% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. shares. Insiders held 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. -0.1% 0.67% 1.95% 3.99% 5.12% 4.7%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp.