Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s results

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 261.79

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Boxwood Merger Corp. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNL)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.7% and 76.78% respectively. Insiders owned 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 24.78% of Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.1% 0.59% 1.29% 2% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has stronger performance than Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Boxwood Merger Corp. beats Sentinel Energy Services Inc.

Sentinel Energy Services Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy services and equipment industry. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. was founded in 2017 and is based in Houston, Texas.