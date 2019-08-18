Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 RMG Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% RMG Acquisition Corp. 0.8% 1.85% 0% 0% 0% 1.54%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.