Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and RMG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RMG) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and RMG Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 3% of RMG Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors. 0.99% are Boxwood Merger Corp.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|RMG Acquisition Corp.
|0.8%
|1.85%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.54%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has stronger performance than RMG Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats RMG Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 5 factors.
