Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and Its Rivals results

We are contrasting Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and its rivals on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. has 59.7% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0.99% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 27.76% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 151,164,958.06% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 16.22M 11 66.39 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Boxwood Merger Corp. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxwood Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The rivals have a potential upside of -39.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxwood Merger Corp. are 2.8 and 2.8. Competitively, Boxwood Merger Corp.’s rivals have 2.89 and 2.72 for Current and Quick Ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxwood Merger Corp.

Dividends

Boxwood Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp.’s competitors beat Boxwood Merger Corp. on 7 of the 6 factors.