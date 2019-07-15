Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s results

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.05 220.87 Gores Metropoulos Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Metropoulos Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0% 0.89% 1.91% 0% 0% 2.32% Gores Metropoulos Inc. -0.1% 0.88% 1.78% 0% 0% 1.78%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.