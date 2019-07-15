Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s results

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.05
|220.87
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Gores Metropoulos Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Gores Metropoulos Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHIU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 70.3% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 5.45% of Gores Metropoulos Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0%
|0.89%
|1.91%
|0%
|0%
|2.32%
|Gores Metropoulos Inc.
|-0.1%
|0.88%
|1.78%
|0%
|0%
|1.78%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was more bullish than Gores Metropoulos Inc.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 4 of the 5 factors Gores Metropoulos Inc.
