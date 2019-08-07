Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.16 66.39 Andina Acquisition Corp. III 10 0.00 N/A -0.04 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Andina Acquisition Corp. III 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.1% -1.06% 2.59% 3.42% 0% 3.63% Andina Acquisition Corp. III -0.4% 0.71% 0% 0% 0% 1.96%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.