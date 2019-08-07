Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMCU)’s and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMCU) and Andina Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:ANDA) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.16
|66.39
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.04
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Profitability
Table 2 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 59.7% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 64.05% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.99% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.19% of Andina Acquisition Corp. III’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.1%
|-1.06%
|2.59%
|3.42%
|0%
|3.63%
|Andina Acquisition Corp. III
|-0.4%
|0.71%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.96%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has bigger growth than Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Summary
Boxwood Merger Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors Andina Acquisition Corp. III.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.