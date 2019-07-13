Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ)’s results

Both Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VTIQ) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 109.24

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Boxwood Merger Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 48.37%. On the other hand, insiders held about 15.51% of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 0.3% 2.55% 4.91% 0% 3.61%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than VectoIQ Acquisition Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in industrial technology, transportation, and smart mobility industries. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.