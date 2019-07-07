Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:STNLU), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 302.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. Sentinel Energy Services Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and Sentinel Energy Services Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 21.9%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Sentinel Energy Services Inc. 0.39% -0.48% -1.44% 1.78% 0% 0%

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Sentinel Energy Services Inc. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.