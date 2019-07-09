Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM)’s results

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MMDM) are two firms in the Conglomerates that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.08 131.65

In table 1 we can see Boxwood Merger Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Modern Media Acquisition Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp. is presently more expensive than Modern Media Acquisition Corp., because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and Modern Media Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 68.91% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 20% of Modern Media Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Modern Media Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.24% 1.07% 2.97% 5.9% 1.96%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Modern Media Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Modern Media Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.