Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and Its Rivals results

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) is a company in the Conglomerates industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Boxwood Merger Corp.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.56% of all Conglomerates’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Boxwood Merger Corp. has 0% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 29.00% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 3.09% 6.69% 3.37%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. N/A 10 889.09 Industry Average 1.79M 57.92M 281.10

Boxwood Merger Corp. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a higher price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more expensive in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxwood Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.50 2.42

The potential upside of the rivals is -45.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Boxwood Merger Corp. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Industry Average 2.84% 3.35% 6.58% 10.14% 9.63% 16.26%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Boxwood Merger Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Boxwood Merger Corp.’s peers beat Boxwood Merger Corp. on 5 of the 6 factors.