Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

This is a contrast between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II -0.1% 0.87% 0% 0% 0% 1.98%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II