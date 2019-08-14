Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU)’s results

This is a contrast between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:HYACU) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.03
|297.58
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Boxwood Merger Corp. and Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares are held by institutional investors while 22.73% of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II are owned by institutional investors.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.1%
|0.72%
|0%
|0%
|1.76%
|Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
|-0.1%
|0.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.98%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Haymaker Acquisition Corp. II
