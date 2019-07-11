Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH)’s results

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Gores Holdings III Inc. (NASDAQ:GRSH), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 Gores Holdings III Inc. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 110.00

Table 1 highlights Boxwood Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Gores Holdings III Inc. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Boxwood Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boxwood Merger Corp. and Gores Holdings III Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 34.79%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% Gores Holdings III Inc. 0% 0% 2.91% 0% 0% 1.85%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. was less bullish than Gores Holdings III Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Gores Holdings III Inc. beats Boxwood Merger Corp.