Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.01
|889.09
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.13
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.3% respectively.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Boxwood Merger Corp.
|0.1%
|0.62%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|1.35%
|EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
|-0.59%
|0.2%
|2%
|0%
|0%
|1.9%
For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.
Summary
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.
EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
