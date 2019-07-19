Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s results

Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 889.09 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Boxwood Merger Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EDTXU)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Boxwood Merger Corp. and EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 0% and 49.3% respectively.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.1% 0.62% 0% 0% 0% 1.35% EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. -0.59% 0.2% 2% 0% 0% 1.9%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp.

Summary

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 3 of the 5 factors.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on the merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on education, training, and education technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.