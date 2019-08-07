Reviewing Boxwood Merger Corp. (BWMC)’s and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI)’s results

This is a contrast between Boxwood Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:BWMC) and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC (NYSE:CODI) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Conglomerates and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxwood Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.03 297.58 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 17 0.64 N/A 1.39 13.79

Table 1 demonstrates Boxwood Merger Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has higher revenue and earnings than Boxwood Merger Corp. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Boxwood Merger Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Boxwood Merger Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxwood Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Boxwood Merger Corp. and Compass Diversified Holdings LLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxwood Merger Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Compass Diversified Holdings LLC 0 1 2 2.67

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC on the other hand boasts of a $29.83 average target price and a 59.95% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of Boxwood Merger Corp. shares and 36.2% of Compass Diversified Holdings LLC shares. Comparatively, Compass Diversified Holdings LLC has 16.95% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxwood Merger Corp. -0.2% 0.1% 0.72% 0% 0% 1.76% Compass Diversified Holdings LLC -0.62% 0.47% 17.36% 29.64% 9.71% 54.22%

For the past year Boxwood Merger Corp. has weaker performance than Compass Diversified Holdings LLC

Summary

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC beats Boxwood Merger Corp. on 7 of the 8 factors.