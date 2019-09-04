Reviewing Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC)’s results

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Optical Cable Corporation (NASDAQ:OCC) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.60 N/A -1.09 0.00 Optical Cable Corporation 4 0.36 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Boxlight Corporation and Optical Cable Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4% Optical Cable Corporation 0.00% -15.4% -8.8%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxlight Corporation. Its rival Optical Cable Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.2 and 1.2 respectively. Optical Cable Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boxlight Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boxlight Corporation and Optical Cable Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.2% and 15.7%. Insiders owned roughly 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 23.4% of Optical Cable Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33% Optical Cable Corporation -4.57% -11.94% -21.01% 4.44% 3.25% -1.31%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation had bullish trend while Optical Cable Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Optical Cable Corporation beats on 5 of the 7 factors Boxlight Corporation.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair. It also offers fiber optic connectivity products, including fiber optic wall mounts, cabinet mount and rack mount enclosures, pre-terminated fiber optic enclosures, fiber optic connectors, splice trays, fiber optic jumpers, plug and play cassette modules, pre-terminated fiber optic cable assemblies, adapters, and accessories. In addition, the company provides copper connectivity products comprising category compliant patch panels, jacks, plugs, patch cords, faceplates, surface mounted boxes, distribution and multi-media boxes, copper rack mount and wall mount enclosures, cable assemblies, cable organizers, and other wiring products for datacenter, telecommunications closet, equipment room, and workstation applications. Further, it offers network, data storage, and telecommunications management systems, such as data cabinets, wall-mount enclosures, cable management systems, and open frame relay racks for commercial and residential use; and datacom wiring products, such as various enclosures, modules, and modular outlets for single dwelling and multiple dwelling residential uses. Additionally, the company provides specialty fiber optic connectors and connectivity components, ruggedized copper datacom connectors, and related systems and solutions for military and harsh environment applications. It sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturers, value-added resellers, and end-users. Optical Cable Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia.