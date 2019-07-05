Reviewing Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN)’s results

Both Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.88 N/A -0.73 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.52 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 highlights Boxlight Corporation and Infinera Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Boxlight Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.8. Meanwhile, Infinera Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. Infinera Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Boxlight Corporation and Infinera Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Infinera Corporation 0 4 1 2.20

Competitively the average price target of Infinera Corporation is $6.6, which is potential 119.27% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Boxlight Corporation and Infinera Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 2.6% and 80.6% respectively. 45.72% are Boxlight Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Infinera Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83% Infinera Corporation -27.6% -36.38% -32.49% -31.91% -67.71% -19.8%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation has 220.83% stronger performance while Infinera Corporation has -19.8% weaker performance.

Summary

Infinera Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Boxlight Corporation.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.