Reviewing Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Cool Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AWSM) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.84 N/A -0.73 0.00 Cool Holdings Inc. 2 0.62 N/A -6.46 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31% Cool Holdings Inc. 0.00% -663.7% -108.9%

Liquidity

0.8 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxlight Corporation. Its rival Cool Holdings Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.9 and 0.6 respectively. Cool Holdings Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 2.6% of Boxlight Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 5.2% of Cool Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 45.72% are Boxlight Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Cool Holdings Inc. has 24.66% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83% Cool Holdings Inc. 9.57% -17.65% 8.15% -40.71% -34.38% 29.9%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation was more bullish than Cool Holdings Inc.

Summary

Boxlight Corporation beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cool Holdings Inc.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Cool Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells wireless handsets, tablets, and related products to the carriers, distributors, and retailers in Latin America. The company sells its products under the verykool brand. It operates OneClick store located in the El Solar Shopping district in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The company was formerly known as InfoSonics Corporation and changed its name to Cool Holdings, Inc. in June 2018. Cool Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in Miami, Florida.