Reviewing Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s results

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.59 N/A -1.09 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 9 0.92 N/A 0.02 600.62

In table 1 we can see Boxlight Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4% Cambium Networks Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Boxlight Corporation are 0.7 and 0.4. Competitively, Cambium Networks Corporation has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Cambium Networks Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Boxlight Corporation and Cambium Networks Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Cambium Networks Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Meanwhile, Cambium Networks Corporation’s consensus target price is $13.38, while its potential upside is 50.00%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 3.2% of Boxlight Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 75% of Cambium Networks Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 45.72% are Boxlight Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.7% of Cambium Networks Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33% Cambium Networks Corporation -1.74% -0.93% 0% 0% 0% -0.93%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation has 118.33% stronger performance while Cambium Networks Corporation has -0.93% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Cambium Networks Corporation beats Boxlight Corporation.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.