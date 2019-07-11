Reviewing Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX)’s results

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.87 N/A -0.73 0.00 Calix Inc. 8 0.86 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -85.1% -31% Calix Inc. 0.00% -11.9% -5.7%

Liquidity

Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.5. On the competitive side is, Calix Inc. which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. Calix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Boxlight Corporation and Calix Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 2.6% and 64.6%. Insiders owned 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.6% are Calix Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -11.96% -1.79% 37.99% 32.76% -67.37% 220.83% Calix Inc. -5.8% -0.3% -14.94% -35.09% 6.56% -31.69%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation had bullish trend while Calix Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Calix Inc. beats Boxlight Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

Calix, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells broadband communications access platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to transform networks and connect to residential and business subscribers. The company develops and sells carrier-class hardware and cloud products to enhance and transform CSP access networks to meet the demands of subscribers. Its portfolio consists of three core systems and/or nodes: E-Series access systems and nodes, B6 access nodes, and the C7 multiservice, multiprotocol access system. The company also offers the P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways; the GigaFamily of GigaCenters, GigaHubs, and GigaPoints; and the Calix Management System, OpenLink cable software, and Compass Cloud family of software-as-a-service products. Its portfolio serves the CSP network from the central office or data center to the subscriber premises and enables CSPs to deliver voice, high-speed data, and broadband services over legacy and next-generation access networks. The company markets its access systems and software to CSPs in the United States, the Caribbean, Canada, Europe, and internationally through its direct sales force and resellers. Calix, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Petaluma, California.