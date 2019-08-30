Reviewing Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)’s and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)’s results

This is a contrast between Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Communication Equipment and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boxlight Corporation 3 0.61 N/A -1.09 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 12 0.90 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Boxlight Corporation and CalAmp Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Boxlight Corporation and CalAmp Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Liquidity

Boxlight Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CalAmp Corp. are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. CalAmp Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxlight Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Boxlight Corporation and CalAmp Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Boxlight Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 1 2.25

CalAmp Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $17.25 average price target and a 79.13% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Boxlight Corporation and CalAmp Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 3.2% and 79.7%. Insiders owned 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation shares. Comparatively, CalAmp Corp. has 2.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Boxlight Corporation had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors CalAmp Corp. beats Boxlight Corporation.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.