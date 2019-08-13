Reviewing Box Inc. (BOX)’s and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s results

Both Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG) are each other’s competitor in the Application Software industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 19 3.15 N/A -0.95 0.00 RingCentral Inc. 114 15.01 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Box Inc. and RingCentral Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and RingCentral Inc. (NYSE:RNG)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -439.4% -21% RingCentral Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -3.4%

Risk & Volatility

Box Inc. has a 1.35 beta, while its volatility is 35.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. RingCentral Inc.’s 23.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.77 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, RingCentral Inc. has 3.1 and 3.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. RingCentral Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Box Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Box Inc. and RingCentral Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 RingCentral Inc. 0 0 7 3.00

The average price target of Box Inc. is $23.57, with potential upside of 73.56%. Meanwhile, RingCentral Inc.’s average price target is $131, while its potential downside is -7.03%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Box Inc. seems more appealing than RingCentral Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 67.6% of Box Inc. shares and 0% of RingCentral Inc. shares. About 1.1% of Box Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.4% of RingCentral Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -1.49% -5.54% -18.2% -18.8% -30.45% -2.01% RingCentral Inc. 13.64% 22.57% 23.6% 58.97% 92.38% 72.22%

For the past year Box Inc. had bearish trend while RingCentral Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors RingCentral Inc. beats Box Inc.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

RingCentral, Inc. provides software-as-a-service solutions for business communications in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s products include RingCentral Office, a multi-tenant, multi-location, enterprise-grade communications solution that enables employees to communicate through voice, text, team messaging and collaboration, and HD video and Web conferencing, including smartphones, tablets, PCs, and desk phones for businesses that require a communications solution; RingCentral Professional, an inbound call routing subscription with text and fax capabilities primarily for smaller businesses; and RingCentral Fax solution that provides Internet fax capabilities, which allow businesses to send and receive fax documents without the need for a fax machine. Its products also comprise RingCentral Contact Center, which provides a cloud based contact center solution that delivers multi-channel capabilities; and RingCentral Glip, a team messaging and collaboration solution that allows a range of teams to stay connected through various modes of communication through an integration with RingCentral Office. The company serves advertising, healthcare, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, education, waste management, construction, restaurant, software, solar, automotive dealership, managed care, and publishing industries; and financial, legal, and security service providers, as well as non-profit organizations through its direct sales representatives and resellers. RingCentral, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.