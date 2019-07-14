Reviewing Box Inc. (BOX)’s and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS)’s results

Since Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX) and Pensare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLS) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Box Inc. 20 4.07 N/A -0.96 0.00 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.13 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Box Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Box Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Box Inc. 0.00% -388% -23.7% Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0.00% -0.8% -0.8%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Box Inc. Its rival Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Box Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Box Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Box Inc. 0 1 7 2.88 Pensare Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Box Inc. has a 43.40% upside potential and a consensus target price of $25.11.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Box Inc. and Pensare Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 67.8% and 79.2% respectively. Insiders owned 2.8% of Box Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.97% of Pensare Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Box Inc. -2.93% -0.91% -19.12% 5.68% -28% 15.76% Pensare Acquisition Corp. -0.19% 0.33% 1.57% 3.2% 5.74% 1.88%

For the past year Box Inc. has stronger performance than Pensare Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Box Inc. beats Pensare Acquisition Corp. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Box, Inc. provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage their enterprise content from anywhere. The companyÂ’s platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features. Box, Inc. offers its solution in 22 languages. It serves healthcare and life sciences, financial services, legal services, media and entertainment, retail, education, energy, and government industries primarily in the United States. The company was formerly known as Box.net, Inc. and changed its name to Box, Inc. in November 2011. Box, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Pensare Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the United States. It plans to focus on businesses in the wireless telecommunications industry. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.